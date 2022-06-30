ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (10)

Rearrange the following sentences in correct order.

10.

a. His Bangla Shahitter Katha is the first well arranged history of Bangla literature.

b. They have come from different places of the world.

c. He was awarded the Doctorate degree from Sorbonne University in 1928.

d. The world is full of great men.

e. Dr. Mohammad Shahidullah was one of those who contributed a lot towards the Bangla language.

f. He then joined the University of Dhaka as a professor of Sanskrit and Bangla.

g. He passed the Entrance Examination in 1904.

h. He was the greatest scholar of Bengal.

i. The great scholar was born on 10 July, 1885.

j. After that he did his BA, MA and BL respectively.

Answer: 1. d 2. b 3. e 4. h 5. i 6. g 7. j 8. c 9. f 10. a

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

