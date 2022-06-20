ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (2)

Rearrange the following sentences in correct order.

a. In 1850, Alfred Nobel joined his father’s company.

b. He was an engineer and chemist.

c. The Nobel Prize had been given from 1901.

d. He earned a lot of Money from his dynamite business.

e. This award was named after Nobel and it was called ‘Nobel Prize’.

f. Dr. Alfred Nobel was born on 21st October 1833 at Stockholm, Sweden.

g. He had ammunition business at Leningrad.

h. After some years, Alfred Nobel invented dynamite.

i. He undertook a plan to give an award for encouraging the creative work and for setting up peace in the world.

j. His father Emmanuel Nobel was an architect and researcher.

Answer

1. f 2. b 3. j 4. g 5. a 6. h 7. d 8. i 9. e10. c

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

