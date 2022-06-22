ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (4)

Rearrange the following sentences in correct order.

4.

a. About one hundred and fifty years ago there lived in France one of the greatest soldiers called Napoleon.

b. He rose quickly to a high position in the army by his good work and courage.

c. He worked hard and made them work hard.

d. When he was young, he entered the French army as an ordinary soldier.

e. He grew very powerful and soon become the greatest man in the country.

f. He chose the officers who worked with him very carefully.

g. He loved his men and paid them well.

h. He fought several wars with neighboring countries and won victories over them.

i. He was strict to them when there was a need to be so, but he was kind to them when there was no need to be strict.

j. France under him was very powerful.

Answer

1. a 2. d 3. b 4. e 5. h 6. j 7. f 8. c 9. i 10. g

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

