ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (8)

Rearrange the following sentences in correct order.

8.

a. He had been serving there for three years.

b. He was a poet & also a critic and a dramatist.

c. In the beginning he became an assistant.

d. He was promoted to the post of Deputy Keeper of Oriental Printings and Drawings in 1909.

e. Binyon made a verse translation of Dante’s ‘The Inferno and the Paradise’

f. He joined at Harvard University in 1933 and served for a year as a professor of Poetry.

g. He performed his duty quite well and pleased the boss concerned.

h. He passed the last days of his life in calm and quiet environment of an ancient farm house.

i. Laurence Binyon was born in Lancaster in 1869.

j. He breathed his last in 1943.

Answer: 1. i 2. b 3. c 4. g 5. d 6. a 7. f 8. e 9. h 10. j

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

