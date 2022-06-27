ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrangement of sentences (9)

Rearrange the following sentences in correct order.

9.

a. One afternoon, John moved a little closer to the bears of the Cage.

b. Usually he would take a sandwich and an apple in the box.

c. A crowd of onlookers laughed and cheered at this.

d. Though they had some rare animals, John liked to visit the big brown bear.

e. On Saturday afternoons Old John loved to visit the zoo.

f. No sooner had he done this than, suddenly, the bear snatched John’s glasses.

g. He would start at lunch time with a lunch box.

h. He felt no fear for the huge animal but would sit and look at the animal for hours.

i. The bear stared back at John.

j. Wasting no time, the bear put glasses and stared at John.

Answer: 1. e 2. g 3. b 4. d 5. h 6. a 7. i 8. f 9. j 10. c

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrangement of sentences (8)