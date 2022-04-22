সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (1)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

1. Once upon a time there was an old farmer. He lived with his wife and three sons in a small village. The three sons (a) _____ (‘quarrel’ habitual past) with each other. Their parents said, ‘(b) _____ (stop) ! Don’t quarrel! It’s bad!’ But they (c) _______ (listen) to their parents. One day, the sons (d) _______ (quarrel) again and the old farmer heard them. Once again he (e) _______ (‘say’ in the past) , ‘Stop!’ He then asked for the five sticks and some rope. The three boys (f) _______ (bring) the sticks and rope for their father. The old farmer then (g) ______ (tie) the sticks together with the rope. Then he said to his sons, ‘Now try and (h) ______ (break) this bundle of sticks.’

Answer: a. used to quarrel; b. stop; c. didn’t listen; d. quarreled; e. said; f. brought; g. tied; h. break.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা