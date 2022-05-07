সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (16)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

16. On an average 55 lac pieces of polythene bags (a) (‘use’ in the passive form) every day in Dhaka city alone. Most of this huge quantity of used and then thrown-out polythene bags (b) (find) their way into the drains. Then the polybags (c) (block) sewerage pipes and the regular flow of drain water, which result in the complete disruption of the drainage system. During the rainy season, this kind of blockage by polythene (d) (obstruct) the rainwater flowing to the drains. Moreover, it is mainly because of the polythene that many low-lying areas of a city go frequently under water. In this regard, we can recall the longest-lasting flood in 1998. Floodwater (e) (‘remain’ in the past) in many parts of Dhaka for over two months. Polythene (f) (be) also a potential threat to our cultivable land. It (g) (be) capable of being decomposed by natural way. Polythene (h) (remain) unchanged like a strong curtain through which nothing can pass.

Answer

a. are being used; b. find; c. block; d. obstructs; e. remained; f. is; g. is not; h. remains.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

