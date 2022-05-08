সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (17)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

17. Long journeys in ships (a) (‘be’ in the past) dangerous and many sailors died. There (b) (be) many dangers. Disease was one of the common dangers. A common disease was scurvy. Many sailors (c) (die) of it. In 1768, Capitan Cook (d) (do) something very strange. He (e) (‘take’ in the past) some barrels of lemons with him on his journey to Australia. On that journey the sailors (f) (die) of scurvy. No one (g) (know) why, but now we do. It is because lemons (h) (contain) vitamin C. Vitamin C prevents scurvy. Good food contains vitamins and vitamins prevent disease. We know that carrots and green vegetables contain vitamin A and C. Mola fish also contains vitamin A. Vitamin A is good for your eye sight. There are five vitamins: A, B, C, D and E. Some food contains a lot of vitamins. Other food don’t.

Answer

a. were; b. were; c. died; d. did; e. took; f. did not die; g. knew; h. contain.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

