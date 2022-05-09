সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (18)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

18. A very important event in my life (a) (‘happen’ in the past) last week. I (b) (go) on my first train journey! I (c) (travel) to Khulna with my parents and brother, Bashir. My uncle (d) (live) there. We (e) (‘leave’ in the past) home early in the morning and went to Rangpur. We (f) (buy) a ticket at the railway station and got into the train. Suddenly the train (g) (blow) its whistle and I jumped. Then the train started. The train (h) (go) very quickly towards Khulna.

Answer

a. passed; b. went; c. travelled; d. lives; e. left; f. bought; g. blew; h. went

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

