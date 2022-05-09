সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (18)

পড়াশোনা
সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (18)
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.
18. A very important event in my life (a) (‘happen’ in the past) last week. I (b) (go) on my first train journey! I (c) (travel) to Khulna with my parents and brother, Bashir. My uncle (d) (live) there. We (e) (‘leave’ in the past) home early in the morning and went to Rangpur. We (f) (buy) a ticket at the railway station and got into the train. Suddenly the train (g) (blow) its whistle and I jumped. Then the train started. The train (h) (go) very quickly towards Khulna.
Answer
a. passed; b. went; c. travelled; d. lives; e. left; f. bought; g. blew; h. went
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Right forms of verbs -17
Also Read
-
শ্রীলঙ্কার প্রধানমন্ত্রী মাহিন্দা রাজাপক্ষের পদত্যাগ
-
প্রশাসনের হস্তক্ষেপে সয়াবিন তেলের সঙ্গে চা-আটা কেনার শর্ত শিথিল
-
ইলন মাস্কের নেতৃত্বে বদলে যাচ্ছে টুইটার
-
ব্যক্তিগত তথ্যের সুরক্ষা নয়, অপব্যবহারের ঝুঁকি বাড়াবে
-
বাংলাদেশের প্রতি সবার এত ‘বিদ্বেষ’ কেন