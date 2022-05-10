সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (19)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

19. In 1974, I was six years old. I (a) (‘remember’ to show ability) a very important event that happened then. My mother (b) (say) to me, ‘Samira, you (c) (go) to start school tomorrow.’ I (d) (be) very happy and excited, ‘I (e) (‘go’ to indicate future) be a student’, I thought. I (f) (think) of anything else and at night. I couldn’t sleep. I (g) (think) about the school, the teachers and about the other girls and boys because I (h) (want) to go to school very much.

Answer

a. can remember; b. said; c. are going; d. was; e.;am going to f. couldn’t think; g. was thinking; h. wanted

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right forms of verbs -18