সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (2)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

2.

The three boys tried and tried, but they (a) _____ (‘can’ in the past negative) break the bundle of sticks. Then their father (b) _____ (untie) the sticks and his wife gave one stick to each of her sons. There were two more sticks and she (c) _____ (give) one to her husband and kept one for herself. ‘Now,’ she said, ‘Try and (d) _____ (break) your stick.’ This time they all broke their sticks easily. Then the old farmer (e) _____ (‘ask’ in the past) his sons, ‘Did you like my story?’ ‘Yes, we did,’ they replied. ‘What (f) _____ (to have) you learnt from it?’ he asked. The wisest son answered, ‘We (g) _____ (be) like these sticks. Together we’re strong.’ ‘Good,’ replied their father, ‘That’s right. Now you (h) _____ (know) why quarrelling is bad.’

Answer: a. could not; b. untied; c. gave; d. break; e. asked; f. have; g. are; h. know.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

