সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (21)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

21. Laila was only 5 years old and (a) _____ (‘go’ in the past negative) to school then. Mrs. Amin (b) _____ (say) my parents were clever to have only two children. ‘It’s easy (c) _____ (look) after two children,’ she explained. ‘But it’s difficult (d) _____ (look) after a lot!’ Mrs. Amin also (e ) _____ (‘have’ in the past) only two children, a girl and a boy. They (f ) _____ (be) very young. The boy was only three years old, so he (g) _____ (go) to school then. But Mina was six and went to our school. She was in my class and I liked her. Mrs. Amin (h) _____ (tell) us lots of interesting stories in her class. I liked them very much. I can still remember one very funny story about a fox. It was called ‘The fox without a tail.’

Answer: a. didn’t go b. said; c. to look; d. to look; e.; had f. were; g. didn’t go; h. told.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

