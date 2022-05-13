সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (22)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

22. My father (a) ______ (‘take’ in the past) me to the headmaster’s room. The headmaster (b) ______ (ask) me my name and I told him. Then he (c) ______ (point) to a letter chart and asked me (d) ______ (say) some letters. I (e) ______ (‘can’ to show ability) them all. My mother (f) ______ (teach) me to read Bengali and English letters and some easy words at home. The headmaster was pleased. He (g) ______ (put) his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘You (h) ______ (do) very well. You know a lot. I hope you’ll feel happy in our school.’

Answer: a.;took b. asked; c. pointed; d. to say; e. could say; f. taught; g. put; h. did.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

