সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (3)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

3.

Today I (a) _____ (‘start’ in present continuous tense) my diary and (b) _____ (think) about myself. I (c) _____ (bear) on May 12, 1968 in this village near Sonapur. I have (d) _____ (live) here all my life. Sonapur is a thana in Rangpur district. We call it ‘the town’, because it has shops, a post office, a police station, a bank and many offices. This morning I (e) _____ (‘go’ in the past) there with my cousin, Laila. We walked to the river and (f) _____ (cross) it by boat. Then we walked to the post office. In the post office we (g) _____ (buy) some stamps. Then I posted my letter to Lucy. After that we returned home. Now it is 12.30 pm. I just (h) _____ (eat) my lunch and am writing my diary.

Answer: a. am starting; b. am thinking; c. was born; d. lived; e. went; f. crossed; g. bought; h. have eaten.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

