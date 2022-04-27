সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (6)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

6.

Samira (a) (‘to have’ to show possession) a cousin called Laila. Now she (b) (be) a student and (c) (go) to college. She (d) (live) in Sonapur near the Agrani Bank. Five years ago, Laila came to Sonapur from a small village not far from Samira’s on the other side of the river. From her window she (e) (‘see’ showing past ability) the river. It (f) (flow) down from the hills near the border of Rangpur district. She (g) (like) the river very much, because it (h) (look) very beautiful.

Answer: a. has; b. is; c. goes; d. lives; e. could see; f. flowed; g. liked; h. looked.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right forms of verbs -5