সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (7)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

7. One day Laila’s father said, ‘Laila, we (a) (‘be’ present indicating future) visit your uncle and aunt up in the hills tomorrow. First, we (b) (cross) the river by boat. Then we (c) (walk) there. It (d) (be) a long journey, so we (e) (‘leave’ in the future) early.’ Laila (f) (look) very happy and excited. She (g) (want) to visit her relatives and (h) (walk) in the hills.

Answer: a. are going to; b. shall cross; c. shall walk; d. is; e. shall leave; f. looked; g. wanted; h. walked.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

