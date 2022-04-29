সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (8)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

8. Every hour we (a) (‘stop’ in the past) and drank some water. Then we (b) (stop) by a small river and (c) (eat) our chicken biriyani and cakes. After our picnic, we (d) (rest) for half an hour. Then we (e) (‘walk’ in the past) again. After two and a half hours, we (f) (come) to my aunt and uncle’s village. They looked very happy (g) (see) us. ‘Welcome,’ they said. ‘Sit down and have a rest. You (h) (look) very tired.’ I was very tired, but also very happy.

Answer: a. stopped; b. stopped; c. ate; d. rested; e. walked; f. came; g. to see; h. look.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

