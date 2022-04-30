সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (9)

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

9.

Imon: Hey, that looks good. What are you (a) (‘make’ in the present continuous form)?

Farah: A toasted sandwich.

Imon: ‘what’? How do you (b) (make) it, genius?

Farah: Well, it (c) (be) easy really. Just (d) (toast) two slices of bread. Then (e) (‘take’ in making advice) some tomatoes, lettuce and cucumber.

Imon: And then what?

Farah: (f) (slice) some cheese or meat and (g) (stick) them between your two slices! Simple, eh?

Imon: Umm, looks great. Can you (h) (make) me one?

Farah: Ah ha! Now you are talking.

Answer: a. making; b. make; c. is; d. toast; e. take; f. slice; g. stick; h. make.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Right forms of verbs -8