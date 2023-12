Language Focus : Future Lies in Present | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Future Lies in Present

Noun: Noun is a part of speech. A noun is a word that names a person, place, thing, or idea; e.g., boy, girl, Pintu, Naureen, water, gold, Bangladesh, honesty, etc.

Sometimes verbs with -ing act as nouns. e.g., walk + ing = walking: Walking is a good exercise.

Usually, a noun is a single word. Sometimes, it is made with two or more words. Then, it’s called ‘Compound Noun’ e.g. What a beautiful swimming pool! (swimming pool)