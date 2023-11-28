অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (9-10)

Articles

9.

(a) ____ 16th of December is (b) ____ red-letter day in the history of Bangladesh. On this day, we achieved victory at (c) ____ cost of (d) ____ bloody battle. Bangladesh came into being as (e) ____ independent country. It occupied a place in the world (f) ____ map. Every year, we observe (g) ____ day with due solemnity. We remember (h) ____ supreme sacrifices of our heroic sons. The day is (i) ____ public holiday. The day begins with gunshots. The national flag is hoisted on (j) ____ top of important houses.

Answer: a. The; b. a; c. the; d. a; e.an; f. x; g. the; h. the; i. a; j. x.