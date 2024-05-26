ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Language & Power

Read the conversation again. Then discuss in pairs/ groups the main ideas of the conversation. Later, write a summary of the conversation and present it in front of the class.

কথোপকথনটি আবার পড়ো তারপর জোড়ায় বা দলে ভাগ হয়ে কথোপকথনটির মূল ধারণাগুলো আলোচনা করো। পরে কথোপকথনটির summary লেখো এবং শ্রেণিতে উপস্থাপন করো।

Follow the steps to write the summary (সারাংশ). To know more about how to write a summary, look at the experience (অভিজ্ঞতা) ‘The Bizhu Festival (উৎসব)’. Also, take help from other groups and the teacher if you need any.

a. Firstly, identify and write down the topic of the conversation.

b. Then, write—Who are in the conversation?

What are they talking about?

What kind (ধরনের) of words and sentences both the teacher

and the students have used?

How does their language represent (চিহ্ন, প্রতীক ইত্যাদির মাধ্যমে

কোনো কিছুকে উপস্থাপিত করা) their present position or status?

c. Finally, write all the main points using your own language.

Revise the summary and do the necessary edits. Check

that you write all the points as they are in the conversation. If everything is done, you are ready to present (উপস্থাপিত করা) the summary.

Read the conversation in Activity 3.3.2 again. Then, identify the features of instrumental power in the conversation and describe them in the following grid. Later, write how the teacher and the students would rephrase their language if they want to maintain a democratic atmosphere during the conversations.

এর কথোপকথনটি আবার পড়ো। তারপর কথোপকথনটিতে instrumental power এর বৈশিষ্ট্যগুলো চিহ্নিত করবে এবং তা একটি গ্রিড বা ছকে বর্ণনা করবে।

সবশেষে, কথোপকথনে গণতান্ত্রিক পরিবেশ বজায় রাখতে হলে শিক্ষক ও শিক্ষার্থীরা কীভাবে তাদের ভাষাকে পুনরায় সাজাবে, তা লেখো।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা