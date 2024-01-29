ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences

Set 5

a. Mother Teresa is an icon to many people. (Interrogative)

b. She is respected by everybody. (Active voice)

c. She is one of the greatest persons of the world. (Positive degree)

d. She was very kind to the needy and the ill-fated. (Negative)

e. She believed that charity is a great virtue. (Compound)

f. Actually Mother Teresa was a noble hearted person. (Complex)

g. Mother Teresa was a very passionate woman. (Exclamatory)

h. She helped those who were helpless. (Simple)

i. She set up ‘Nirmal Hridoy’ in Kolkata. (Passive)

j. Who doesn’t know about the charity of Mother Teresa? (Assertive)