ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences
Set 5
a. Mother Teresa is an icon to many people. (Interrogative)
b. She is respected by everybody. (Active voice)
c. She is one of the greatest persons of the world. (Positive degree)
d. She was very kind to the needy and the ill-fated. (Negative)
e. She believed that charity is a great virtue. (Compound)
f. Actually Mother Teresa was a noble hearted person. (Complex)
g. Mother Teresa was a very passionate woman. (Exclamatory)
h. She helped those who were helpless. (Simple)
i. She set up ‘Nirmal Hridoy’ in Kolkata. (Passive)
j. Who doesn’t know about the charity of Mother Teresa? (Assertive)
Answer:
a. Isn’t Mother Teresa an icon to many people?
b. Everybody respects her.
c. Very few persons of the world are so great as she.
d. She was not unkind to the needy and the ill-fated at all.
e. Charity is a great virtue and she believed that.
f. Actually Mother Teresa was a person who was noble hearted.
g. What a passionate woman Mother Teresa was!
h. She helped the helpless.
i. ‘Nirmal Hridoy’ was set up in Kolkata by her.
j. Everybody knows about the charity of Mother Teresa.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
