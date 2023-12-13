Question And Answer : The Missing Tenth Man | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Missing Tenth Man

Question

Use capital letter and punctuation marks where necessary to make the paragraph meaningful.

once upon a time in a desert far away there was a rose who was so proud of her beautiful looks her only complaint was growing next to an ugly cactus every day the beautiful rose would insult and mock the cactus on his looks all while the cactus remained quiet all the other plants nearby tried to make the rose see sense but she was too swayed by her own looks