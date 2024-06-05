ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Sense of Beauty

Questions

a. Do you like to travel?

b.What tourist places do you like to visit?

c. What are the reasons for choosing those places?

d. How do you decide where to go? Are you inspired (অনুপ্রাণিত) by other people’s travel stories, photos or advertising, or what else?

e. How have you made your choices from the above two tourist attractions?

Now, in the same groups reflect (প্রতিফলিত করা) on the steps (পদক্ষেপ) that you have followed to make your choice. Later, write a short text describing all the steps you have used in your choice-making process (প্রক্রিয়া). Finally, share your text with the class.

The following steps (পদক্ষেপ) are to help your writing.

Read the advertisements (বিজ্ঞাপন) carefully to make the right choice

Discuss in groups the interesting and the uninteresting parts of the tour packages.

Make your own choices and share your opinions (মতামত) with the group.

In making our choice, we mostly consider (বিবেচনা) our thoughts, not feelings.

We convince (তর্কে পরাভূত করা/সন্তুষ্ট করা) the opposing (বিরোধী) opinions with logic (যুক্তি) and evidence (প্রমাণ).While (যখন) addressing the counterarguments (পাল্টা যুক্তি), we acknowledge (মানিয়া চলা) the opposing view and explain (ব্যাখ্যা করা) why it will not be the best option for us.

Finally, after a long argument, we came to a consensus (ঐকমত্য) and chose the best option for us.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা