ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Beauty in Poetry
Listen to the recitation of the poem. Then, practice reciting it in pairs/groups. Finally, recite it for the whole class.
প্রথমে কবিতাটির আবৃত্তি শোনো। তারপর, জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে কবিতাটি অনুশীলন করো। সবশেষে পুরো ক্লাসের জন্য কবিতাটি আবৃত্তি করো।
True Royalty
–By Rudyard Kipling
There was never a Queen like Balkis,
From here to the wide world’s end;
But Balkis talked to a butterfly (প্রজাপতি)
As you would talk to a friend.
There was never a King like Solomon,
Not since the world began;
But Solomon talked to a butterfly
As a man would talk to a man.
She was Queen of Sabaea—
And he was Asia’s Lord—
But they both (উভয়) of ’em talked to butterflies
When they took their walks abroad (বিদেশ).
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
