ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

True Royalty

–By Rudyard Kipling

There was never a Queen like Balkis,

From here to the wide world’s end;

But Balkis talked to a butterfly (প্রজাপতি)

As you would talk to a friend.

There was never a King like Solomon,

Not since the world began;

But Solomon talked to a butterfly

As a man would talk to a man.

She was Queen of Sabaea—

And he was Asia’s Lord—

But they both (উভয়) of ’em talked to butterflies

When they took their walks abroad (বিদেশ).

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

[পরবর্তী দিনের লেখা]