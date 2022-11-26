অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Punctuation and Capitalization (17-19)

Punctuation and Capitalization

17. the teacher said to rafiq why are you talking in the class you should behave yourself rafiq replied sir I am sorry I am asking karim to lend me his pen my pen has run out the teacher said be attentive and listen to my lecture.

Answer: The teacher said to Rafiq, ‘Why are you talking in the class? You should behave yourself.’ Rafiq replied, ‘Sir, I am sorry. I am asking Karim to lend me his pen. My pen has run out.’ The teacher said, ‘Be attentive and listen to my lecture.’

18. give me a few grains of corns the grasshopper said to the ant.

Answer: ‘Give me a few grains of corns, ‘the Grasshopper said to the Ant.

19. have you bought the pen said selina yes said salam the pen is very interesting.

Answer: ‘Have you bought the pen?’ said Selina. ‘Yes,’ said Salam. ‘The pen is very interesting.’

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Punctuation and Capitalization (14-16)