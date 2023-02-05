সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | The Frog and The Ox

Read the text & answer to the questions

My father is the kindes t person I have ever seen. He is tall and handsome . He is from a small village named Fultali. He is the eldest of four siblings. He is very passionate about his work. He is also very encouraging and always supports us to follow our dreams. I love his smiling face the most. My father is my hero!

Questions:

a. Which parts of speech are the underlined words?

b. What are the positions of these words in a sentence?

c. What are the functions of these words? What do they do in the sentences?

Answers:

a. The underlined words are adjectives.

b. Adjectives mainly have two positions in a sentence. Adjectives in the first position - before the noun - are called attributive adjectives. Those in the second position - after the noun - are called predicative adjectives.

c. Adjectives are words that modify (describe) nouns. Adjectives give the reader more specific information about an object’s color, size, shape, material, and more. Adjectives modify nouns, while adverbs modify adjectives and other adverbs.

For example, in the phrase ‘very funny story,’ funny is an adjective describing the noun story, and very is an adverb describing the adjective funny.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা