অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (2)

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 2

We know (a)____man is (b)____rational creature. It is (c)____rationality in him which makes him (d)____different species. He can differentiate between (e)____right and (f)____wrong. This is why (g)____man is considered (h)____best creation of (i)____creator of (j)____universe.

Answer

a. ×, b. a, c. the, d. a, e. ×, f. ×, g. ×, h. the, i. the, j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

