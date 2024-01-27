ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences

Set 3

a. My friend invited me to pay a visit to Cox’s Bazar. (complex)

b. I was very glad. (negative)

c. I accepted the invitation. (passive)

d. When I reached there, my friend received me cordially. (simple)

e. I was very excited to see the sea beach. (exclamatory)

f. It is the largest sea beach in the world. (positive)

g. It is one of the most beautiful sea beaches in the world. (comparative)

h. It is called the pleasure seekers’paradise. (active)

i. Every year a lot of people come to visit it. (sentence)

j. If I could visit the sea beach! (assertive)