প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ | ইংরেজি (৩)

∎ Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

9.

a) to/ going/ am/ Chittagong/ I.

b) Jessica/ from/ is/ where?

c) me/ clap/ with

d) what/ interesting/ magazine/ is/ it/ an!

e) stop/ didn’t/ he

Answer :

a) I am going to Chittagong.

b) Where is Jessica from?

c) Clap with me.

d) What an interesting magazine it is!

e) He didn’t stop.

10.

a) in/ five/ Sima/ is/ class.

b) do/ spend/ you/ how/ time/ your/ leisure?

c) name/ your/ me/ tell.

d) good/ very/ not/ I/ at/ am/ painting.

e) nice/ is/ painting/ how/ your!

Answer :

a) Sima is in class five.

b) How do you spend your leisure time?

c) Tell me your name.

d) I am not very good at painting.

e) How nice your painting is!

11.

a) to/ was/ the/ I/ ground/ strongly/ fastened.

b) up/ I/ when/ wake/ did?

c) now/ do/ right/ it.

d) address/ know/ he/ doesn’t/ your.

e) idea/ how/ your/ fantastic/ is!

Answer :

a) I was strongly fastened to the ground.

b) When did I wake up?

c) Do it right now.

d) He doesn’t know your address.

e) How fantastic your idea is!

12.

a) eat/ fruits/ vegetables/ everyday/ I/ and

b) food/ food/ is/ good/ what?

c) picture/ at/ the/ look/ pyramid/ the/ of/ food

d) Shouldn’t/ you/ a lot/ eat/of/ chocolate

e) that/ wonderful/ oh,/ sounds!

Answer :

a) I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.

b) What food is good food?

c) Look at the picture of the food pyramid.

d) You shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate.

e) Oh, that sounds wonderful!

