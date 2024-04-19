Meeting an Overseas Friend

Read the following conversation between Dalia and Leonard. And, act it out in pairs. Then, complete the following activities in pairs/ groups.

Dalia: We never call elders by their names. This is how we show respect (শ্রদ্ধা) to them.

Leonard: Interesting. Then, how do you greet someone? Like, in our country, we say hello to elders and strangers, and say hi to friends and younger. Also, we say good morning and good night.

Dalia: We also greet each other by saying good morning and good evening. But usually, Muslims greet each other by salam and Hindus greet by namaskar. We also say adaab to people from other religions (ধর্ম).

Leonard: Okay... this is very different from ours. You know what, I used to think that everyone greets the way we do.