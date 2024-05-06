ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Missing Tenth Man

Rearrange the words to make a meaningful sentence.Then use the appropriate punctuation marks and capital letters where required.

a. garden is beautiful this a tea

b. friend dear hello

c. you what doing are here

d. rana my is dr neighbour

e. bought a funny interesting and colourful book I

Answer:

a. This is a beautiful tea garden.

b. Hello, dear friend.

c. What are you doing here?

d. Dr Rana is my neighbour.

e. I bought a funny and interesting colourful book.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা