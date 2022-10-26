পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (7)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

7.

a. a/ mother/ is/ my/ housewife

b. colour/ your/ favourite/ is/ what?

c. ghost/ you/ do/ believe/ in?

d. Rana/ school/ go/ not/ did/ yesterday/ to.

e. the/ scenery/ is/ charming/ how!

Answer

a. My mother is a housewife.

b. What is your favourite colour?

c. Do you believe in ghost?

d. Rana did not go to school yesterday.

e. How charming the scenery is!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (6)