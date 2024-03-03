ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
The Box Under the Tree
Situation two
Marche Chakma has recently transferred from Bandarban to a school in the city. Although he can speak English and his mother language well, he struggles with Bangla. He often feels shy in class because of his ‘special accent’.
মার্চি চাকমা সম্প্রতি বান্দরবান থেকে শহরের একটি স্কুলে বদলি হয়েছেন। যদিও তিনি ইংরেজি এবং তাঁর মাতৃভাষা ভালো বলতে পারেন, তবে তিনি বাংলার সঙ্গে লড়াই করেন। তাঁর ‘বিশেষ উচ্চারণ’–এর কারণে ক্লাসে তিনি প্রায়ই লজ্জাবোধ করেন।
What can you do to make him feel more welcome?
Probable answer:
We shall accept him cordially. It does not matter what he pronounces. We shall try not to embarrass him. We shall dissuade others to mock at him. We shall tell him how to learn correct Bangla pronunciation. We shall welcome him in any traditional Bangali cultural program.
Situation three
Kanka’s father works as a peon at the same school he attends. His family isn’t as well-off as some of the other students in his class. He cannot always afford new clothes or school picnics or the latest gadgets. He sometimes feels left out.
কঙ্কা যে স্কুলে পড়ে সেই স্কুলেই তার বাবা
পিয়নের কাজ করেন। তার পরিবার তাঁর ক্লাসের অন্য ছাত্রদের পরিবারের মতো সচ্ছল নয়। সে সব সময় নতুন জামাকাপড় বা স্কুল পিকনিকে অংশ গ্রহণ বা সর্বশেষ গ্যাজেটসমূহের ব্যয়ভার বহন করতে পারে না। মাঝেমধ্যেই সে তার বঞ্চনা অনুভব করে।
How can you be supportive (সহায়ক ) of Kanka?
Probable answer:
We shall try to create an impression that she is not neglected. We shall give her small gifts.
