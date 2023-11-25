অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (3-4)

Articles

3.

Each and every student wants to make (a) ____ good result in (b) ____ examination. But it is not (c) ____ easy task. (d) ____ student has to do something which can lead him to (e) ____ success. From (f) ____ very beginning, he must be (g) ____ very serious. He should read (h) ____ texts again and again. He must not make (i) ____ notes from (j) ____ common source.

Answer: a. a; b. the; c. an; d. A; e. x; f. the; g. x; h. the; i. x; j. a.