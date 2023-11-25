অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (3-4)

অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (3-4)
Articles
3.
Each and every student wants to make (a) ____ good result in (b) ____ examination. But it is not (c) ____ easy task. (d) ____ student has to do something which can lead him to (e) ____ success. From (f) ____ very beginning, he must be (g) ____ very serious. He should read (h) ____ texts again and again. He must not make (i) ____ notes from (j) ____ common source.
Answer: a. a; b. the; c. an; d. A; e. x; f. the; g. x; h. the; i. x; j. a.
4.
(a) ____ ant is an industrious insect. Bees are also (b) ____ industrious. If we observe (c) ____ life of a successful man, we find that he is also (d) ____ industrious. (e) ____ Industrious are always crowned with (f) ____ success. On the other hand, (g) ____ idle fail in life. So, industry is (h) ____ must to prosper in life. We should bear in mind that industry is (i) ____ key to success and laziness leads us to (j) ____ misfortune.
Answer: a. An/The; b. x; c. the; d. x; e. The; f. x; g. the; h. a; i. the; j. x.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী