ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Nature’s Tapestry

In the poem, the poet talks about death (মৃত্যু) and the journey into the afterlife (পরকাল). Here, he uses symbols (প্রতীক) from nature like sunset, evening star, sea, tide (জোয়ার–ভাটা), foam (বুদ্​বুদ), twilight (গোধূলি), evening bell, and flood to explain (ব্যাখ্যা করা) his feelings and ideas. Besides (তা ছাড়া), if you read carefully, you can understand that like others, the poet also expresses (প্রকাশ করে) his desire (ইচ্ছা) to cross (পার হওয়া) the bar (বাধা) between life and death without sorrowful (দুঃখপূর্ণ) farewells (বিদায় গ্রহণ). The poem accepts (গ্রহণ করে) the truth (সত্য) that we have to leave this world, and he wishes (ইচ্ছা করে) to be calm (শান্ত) and peaceful in the face of mortality .

a. What is the poem about?

b. Have you found any symbols in the poem? If yes, what are those?

c. What do the symbols ‘sunset and evening’ and ‘clear call’ mean in the poem?

d. Do you think symbol helps the poet express his ideas in a better way? If yes, explain with an example.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা