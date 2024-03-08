ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

4.

a. going, to, Bogra, I’m

b. go, there, when, did, you

c. housewife, she, is, a

d. lives, with, his, parents, Saikat, in, a, flat

e. sewing, in, her, time, free, loves, she

Answer:

a. I’m going to Bogra.

b. When did you go there?

c. She is a housewife.

d. Saikat lives with his parents in a flat.

e. She loves sewing in her free time.

আমিনুল ইসলাম, শিক্ষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা