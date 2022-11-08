পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (20)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

20.

a. poetry, time, in, my, free, father, his, writes.

b. I, can, questions, ask, some, you?

c. us, let, for, a, go, picnic.

d. should, eat, you, chocolate, not, of, lot, a.

e. beautiful, girl, the, how, is!

Answer

a. My father writes poetry in his free time.

b. Can I ask you some questions?

c. Let us go for a picnic.

d. You should not eat a lot of chocolate.

e. How beautiful the girl is!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

