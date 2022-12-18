সপ্তম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right forms of verbs (7-9)

Right forms of verbs

Fill in the gaps with the right forms of verbs in the brackets. Question ‘a’ and ‘e’ have special instructions in the brackets for the use of the verbs.

7.

One day Laila’s father said, ‘Laila, we (a)____ (‘be’ present indicating future)____ visit your uncle and aunt up in the hills tomorrow. First, we (b)____ (cross)____ the river by boat. Then we (c)____(walk)____ there. It (d)____ (be) ____ a long journey, so we (e)____ (‘leave’ in the future)____ early.’ Laila (f)____ (look)____ very happy and excited. She (g)____ (want)____ to visit her relatives and (h) ____ (walk)____ in the hills.

Answer: a. are going to b. shall cross c. shall walk d. Is e. shall leave

f. Looked g. Wanted h. walked.

8.

Every hour we (a) ____ (‘stop’ in the past)____ and drank some water. Then we (b)____ (stop)____ by a small river and (c)____ (eat)____ our chicken biriyani and cakes. After our picnic, we (d)____(rest)____ for half an hour. Then we (e)____ (‘walk’ in the past) ____ again. After two and a half hours, we (f)____ (come)____ to my aunt and uncle’s village. They looked very happy (g)____ (see)____ us. ‘Welcome,’ they said. ‘Sit down and have a rest. You (h)____ (look)____ very tired.’ I was very tired, but also very happy.

Answer: a. Stopped b. Stopped c. ate; d. Rested e. Walked f. came g. to see h. look.

9.

Imon: Hey, that looks good. What are you (a)____ (‘make’ in the present continuous form)?

Farah: A toasted sandwich.

Imon: ‘what’? How do you (b)____ (make)____ it, genius?

Farah: Well, it (c)____ (be)____ easy really. Just (d)____ (toast)____ two slices of bread. Then (e)____ (‘take’ in making advice)____ some tomatoes, lettuce and cucumber.

Imon: And then what?

Farah: (f)____ (slice)___ some cheese or meat and (g)____ (stick) them between your two slices! Simple, eh?

Imon: Umm, looks great. Can you (h)____ (make) me one?

Farah: Ah____ ha! Now you are talking.

Answer: a. making b. Make; c. is d. toast e. take f. Slice g. stick

h. make.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা