Read The Story (পর্ব-১৬) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Four Friends

Mother said, ‘We won’t tell you now. You’ll see when you get there! Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Michael held each other’s hands and walked to the park with Anti’s parents. When they got there, they saw that there was a crowd around some things that were shaped like balloons, made out of thin paper. A few people were doing something with fire underneath those things. Anti asked, ‘Father, what is that?’ Father said, ‘That is called a sky lantern.’ Anti asked, ‘What are they for?’ Father said, ‘Just watch!’