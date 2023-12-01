ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৫৯) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Fill in the each gap in the following passage with a suitable word from the box. 0.5×10=5

Hason Raja is a. ____ of the most b. ____ mystic bards of Bangladesh. He was not c. ____ educated. He led a d. ____ life in his early age. But at a stage, all his comfort and joys of life e. ____ meaningless to him. Giving f. ____ all his wealth, he started to think about the g. ____ deeply. He wrote a h. ____ number of songs. His songs are still very i. ____ . His songs are really an j. ____ for us.

Answer: a. one b. famous c. highly d. luxurious e. seemed f. away g. creator h. huge i. popular j. asset