ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৫৯) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হতে পারে, তা দেখে নাও।
1. Fill in the each gap in the following passage with a suitable word from the box. 0.5×10=5
Hason Raja is a. ____ of the most b. ____ mystic bards of Bangladesh. He was not c. ____ educated. He led a d. ____ life in his early age. But at a stage, all his comfort and joys of life e. ____ meaningless to him. Giving f. ____ all his wealth, he started to think about the g. ____ deeply. He wrote a h. ____ number of songs. His songs are still very i. ____ . His songs are really an j. ____ for us.
Answer: a. one b. famous c. highly d. luxurious e. seemed f. away g. creator h. huge i. popular j. asset
2. Choose a word from the box and put it in the blank next to its meaning. 0.5×10=5
i. ____ = rich
ii. ____ = accept
iii. ____ = peace
iv. ____ = profoundly
v. ____ = asset
vi. ____ = liked by people
vii. ____ = famous
viii. ____ = happiness
ix. ____ = many
x. ____ = without delay.
Answer: i. wealthy ii. receive iii. comfort iv. deeply v. wealth vi. popular vii. eminent viii. pleasure ix. a lot of x. soon
3. Name the sentences of the following: 1×5=5
a. I was writing a letter.
b. When will you go to school?
c. What a nice flower it is!
d. May Allah bless you.
e. Do the work at once.
Answer: a. Assertive b. Interrogative c. Exclamatory d. Optative e. Imperative.
4. Use the right form of verbs. 1×5=5
a. I saw the beggar (knock) at the door.
b. I (come) just now.
c. He ran away having (take) the money.
d. If you came, I (go).
e. One of the boys (break) the door recently.
Answer: a. knocking b. has come c. taken d. would go e. has broken.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী