সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal

ছবিতে বিদ্যমান জীব ও জড় পদার্থের অবস্থান চিহ্নিত করো

Look at the pictures below. Identify the position/placement of the living and non-living things. Then, answer questions to know their placements. One is done for you.

Question: Where is the sofa?

Answer: The sofa is beside the table.

a. What can you see on the table?

Answer: We can see some books, a pen holder, a pen and a pencil on the table.

b. Where is the chair?

Answer: The chair is in front of the table.

c. Where is the pen?

Answer: The pen is in the pen holder.

d. Where is the cat?

Answer: The cat is under the table.

e. What can you see between the globe and the pen holder?

Answer: I can see a charger light between the globe and the holder.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা