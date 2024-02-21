ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
প্রিয় এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী, আগামীকালের ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র পরীক্ষার শেষ মুহুর্তের প্রস্তুতি উপলক্ষে কিছু Tag Question দেখে নাও
Tag Questions
Make tag questions of these statements.
1.
a. Patriotism is a great virtue, _____ ?
b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots, _____ ?
c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, _____ ?
d. Why some people forget it is really a question, _____ ?
e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Patriotism is a great virtue, isn’t it?
b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots, doesn’t it?
c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, mustn’t we?
d. Why some people forget it is really a question, isn’t it?
e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, will they?
2.
a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, _____ ?
b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, _____ ?
c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, _____ ?
d. We should never neglect them, _____ ?
e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, _____ ?
Answer:
a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, aren’t they?
b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, is it?
c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, won’t it?
d. We should never neglect them, should we?
e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, mustn’t they?
3.
a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, _____ ?
b. Everybody knows it, _____ ?
c. The successful people are very industrious, _____ ?
d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, _____ ?
e. So, industry is the key to success, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, can it?
b. Everybody knows it, don’t they?
c. The successful people are very industrious, aren’t they?
d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, isn’t it?
e. So, industry is the key to success, isn’t it?
4.
a. Dipa is having a birthday party in the afternoon, _____ ?
b. Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, _____ ?
c. Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, _____ ?
d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, _____ ?
e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Dipa is having a birthday party in the afternoon, isn’t she?
b.Yes, she’s been busy cleaning and dusting the drawing room, hasn’t she?
c.Yesterday her father bought her a lovely dress, didn’t he?
d. And her mother wants to give her a pleasant surprise, doesn’t she?
e. Let’s buy a nice gift for her, shall we?
5.
a. Man is fond of turning back to the past, _____ ?
b. The present may be good, _____ ?
c. But everybody hardly forgets the golden past, _____ ?
d. Nothing is more pleasant to him than the memories of childhood, ____ ?
e. The memories of childhood really haunt us, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Man is fond of turning back to the past, isn’t he?
b. The present may be good, mayn’t it?
c. But everybody hardly forgets the golden past, do they?
d. Nothing is more pleasant to him than the memories of childhood, is it?
e. The memories of childhood really haunt us, don’t they?
6.
a. I am Nabil, a boy of class 10, _____ ?
b. I am reading in science group. I aim to be a doctor, _____ ?
c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, _____ ?
d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, _____ ?
e. My parents always advise me to work hard, _____ ?
Answer:
a. I am Nabil, a boy of class 10, aren’t I?
b. I am reading in science group. I aim to be a doctor, don’t I?
c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, shan’t I?
d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, doesn’t it?
e. My parents always advise me to work hard, don’t they?
7.
a. The wind blows gently in the spring, _____ ?
b. Let them do the work, _____ ?
c. How nice the flowers are, _____ ?
d. Everything looks beautiful in a moonlit night, _____ ?
e. Work hard to succeed, _____ ?
Answer:
a. The wind blows gently in the spring, doesn’t it?
b. Let them do the work, will you?
c. How nice the flowers are, aren’t they?
d. Everything looks beautiful in a moonlit night, doesn’t it?
e. Work hard to succeed, will you?
8.
a. Man is the best creature of Allah, _____ ?
b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, _____ ?
c. Some of us are known as good persons in the society, _____ ?
d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, ____ ?
e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Man is the best creature of Allah, isn’t he?
b. But sometimes the beast in us comes out, doesn’t it?
c. Some of us are known as good persons in the society, aren’t we?
d. Those who are involved to do harm to others, should be avoided, shouldn’t they?
e. Let’s make a peaceful and happy society, shall we?
9.
a. Everyone is nostalgic in life, _____ ?
b. We hardly forget the golden past, _____ ?
c. The memories of childhood are always haunting us, _____ ?
d. Nothing is more pleasant to man than the sweetest memories of childhood, _____ ?
e. Everybody used to enjoy the childhood very much, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Everyone is nostalgic in life, aren’t they?
b. We hardly forget the golden past, do we?
c. The memories of childhood are always haunting us, aren’t they?
d. Nothing is more pleasant to man than the sweetest memories of childhood, is it?
e. Everybody used to enjoy the childhood very much, didn’t they?
10.
a. A nuclear family has some advantages, _____ ?
b. There are only a few family members, _____ ?
c. It is calm and quiet, _____ ?
d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, _____ ?
e. One need not think of others, _____ ?
Answer:
a. A nuclear family has some advantages, doesn’t it?
b. There are only a few family members, aren’t there?
c. It is calm and quiet, isn’t it?
d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, can’t they/can’t he/one?
e. One need not think of others, need they/need one?
11.
a. Fishes can swim, _____ ?
b. Once our rivers abounded with fishes, _____ ?
c. But at present the water of most of the rivers has been polluted, _____ ?
d. So, there is scarcity of fish, _____ ?
e. We must take measures to protect the rivers from being polluted, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Fishes can swim, can’t they?
b. Once our rivers abounded with fishes, didn’t they?
c. But at present the water of most of the rivers has been polluted, hasn’t it?
d. So, there is scarcity of fish, isn’t there?
e. We must take measures to protect the rivers from being polluted, mustn’t we?
12.
a. Sima has little knowledge about computer, _____ ?
b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, _____ ?
c. I think she has no interest in it, _____ ?
d. She should be motivated at all, _____ ?
e. Let’s talk to her, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Sima has little knowledge about computer, has she/does she?
b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, can’t she?
c. I think she has no interest in it, has she/does she?
d. She should be motivated at all, shouldn’t she?
e. Let’s talk to her, shall we
13.
a. Most of the students who fail in English don’t have strong foundation of grammar, _____ ?
b. No, they read only to pass the examination, _____ ?
c. Yes, a teacher should motivate them to learn the basic things, _____ ?
d. Yes, they can’t help learning grammar, _____ ?
e. No, moreover, practice is essential too, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Most of the students who fail in English don’t have strong foundation of grammar, do they?
b. No, they read only to pass the examination, don’t they?
c. Yes, a teacher should motivate them to learn the basic things, shouldn’t he?
d. Yes, they can’t help learning grammar, can they?
e. No, moreover, practice is essential too, isn’t it?
14.
a. Your letter gave me much pleasure, _____ ?
b. I am glad to inform you about our sports day, _____ ?
c. We decorated the school campus colourfully, _____ ?
d. Among the events, sack race and three leg race were interesting, _____ ?
e. None could resist laughter watching these events, _____ ?
Answer:
a. Your letter gave me much pleasure, didn’t it?
b. I am glad to inform you about our sports day, aren’t I?
c. We decorated the school campus colourfully, didn’t we?
d. Among the events, sack race and three leg race were interesting, weren’t they?
e. None could resist laughter watching these events, could they?
15.
a. I am sorry, Sihab. I am very late, _____ ?
b. There was a traffic jam, _____ ?
c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, _____ ?
d. Then, have a cup of tea, _____ ?
e. Yes. Let’s go to the canteen, _____ ?
Answer:
a. I am sorry, Sihab. I am very late, aren’t 1?
b. There was a traffic jam, wasn’t there?
c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, isn’t it?
d. Then, have a cup of tea, won’t you?
e. Yes, Let’s go to the canteen, shall we?
