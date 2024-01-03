Read The Story (পর্ব-১০) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
[প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে]
Four Friends
Puja celebrations went on for a few days. On one of those days Sadib, Michael and Anti went to visit Nandini. First Nanidni’s mother gave them all tasty treats. Then they all went with Nandini to see the Protima. It was so beautiful! Sadib, Michael and Anti had never seen anything like it before. In front of the Protima, many boys and girls were dancing with drums and incense. Michael asked Nandini, ‘Can you do that too?’ Nandini said, ‘Not yet, I’m still too little! But I will someday.’ Michael clapped his hands. ‘That’s so exciting!’
কয়েক দিন ধরে চলল পূজা উদ্যাপন। একদিন সাদিব, মাইকেল আর অন্তি নন্দিনীর সাথে দেখা করতে গেল। প্রথমে নন্দিনীর মা তাদের সব সুস্বাদু খাবার দিলেন। তারপর সবাই নন্দিনীকে নিয়ে প্রতিমা দেখতে গেল। সেটা খুবই সুন্দর ছিল! সাদিব, মাইকেল ও অন্তি এর আগে এমন কিছু দেখেনি। প্রতিমার সামনে অনেক ছেলেমেয়ে ঢোল আর ধূপ নিয়ে নাচছিল। মাইকেল নন্দিনীকে জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘তুমিও কি এটা করতে পারো?’ নন্দিনী বলল, ‘এখনো পারি না, আমি এখনো খুব ছোট! তবে একদিন পারব।’ মাইকেল হাততালি দিল, ‘এটা খুব দারুণ!’
Right then they heard someone say on a microphone, ‘Boys and girls! We will now begin the art competition. Come sit down for those of you, who wants to participate in the competition.’
ঠিক তখনই তারা শুনতে পেল কেউ একজন মাইক্রোফোনে বলছে, ‘ছেলে ও মেয়েরা! আমরা এখন ছবি আঁকা প্রতিযোগিতা শুরু করব। তোমরা যারা প্রতিযোগিতায় অংশগ্রহণ করতে চাও, এসে বসে পড়ো।’
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা