শব্দার্থ অনুযায়ী বাক্য মিলাও - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

1.3.6 Read the poem aloud and notice the rhyming (ছন্দ) patterns (নমুনা). Then match the words/phrases in column A with their meanings in column B.

I wandered (বিচরণ করেছিলাম) lonely (একা) as a cloud (মেঘ)...A

That floats on high o’er vales (উপত্যকাগুলো) and hills,.........B

When all at once I saw a crowd (অনেক লোকের ভিড়), ..........A

A host of (অনেক) golden (সোনালি) daffodils (ড্যাফোডিলস);.....B

Beside (পাশে) the lake (হ্রদ), beneath (নিচে) the trees,..........C

Fluttering (ওড়া) and dancing in the breeze (মৃদুমন্দ বাতাস ).....C

Continuous (চলমান) as the stars that shine......................D

And twinkle (ঝিকমিক করা) on the milky way (ছায়াপথ),........E

They stretched (প্রসারিত) in never-ending (অনন্ত) line ..........D

Along (বরাবর) the margin (সমরেখা) of a bay (উপসাগর):....... E

Ten thousand saw I at a glance (এক পলকে),.................... F

Tossing (এদিকে–ওদিকে ঝাঁকানি) their heads in sprightly dance.F