পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (1)

earrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

1.

a. holiday/ my/ on/ I/ father/ am/ with.

b. are/ going/ you/ where?

c. Chittagong/ not/ I/ going/ am/ to.

d. a/ journey/ have/ nice.

e. nice/ the/ Chittagong/ how/ of/ scenery/ is!

Answer

a. I am on holiday with my father.

b. Where are you going?

c. I am not going to Chittagong.

d. Have a nice journey.

e. How nice the scenery of Chittagong is!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা