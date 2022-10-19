পড়াশোনা
পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (1)
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
earrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
1.
a. holiday/ my/ on/ I/ father/ am/ with.
b. are/ going/ you/ where?
c. Chittagong/ not/ I/ going/ am/ to.
d. a/ journey/ have/ nice.
e. nice/ the/ Chittagong/ how/ of/ scenery/ is!
Answer
a. I am on holiday with my father.
b. Where are you going?
c. I am not going to Chittagong.
d. Have a nice journey.
e. How nice the scenery of Chittagong is!
পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা
