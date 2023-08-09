ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Bangabandhu, My Inspiration - Answer the questions

Answer the questions

Read the text again and, ask and answer the following questions in pairs.

1. What was Bangabandhu’s dream?

2. Why do people call him ‘The Father of the Nation”?

3. How do you know he was courageous?

4. What was his favorites sport?

5. Why did he read newspapers?

Answer:

1. Bangabandhu’s dream was to make Bangladesh independent.

2. People call him ‘The Father of the Nation’ because he sacrificed everything for the sake of the nation. He wanted to make the country free at any cost.

3. He was always confident and courageous. He was not afraid to speak up against injustice. Once when he was a student of Gopalganj Missionary School, the chief minister of undivided Bengal, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque visited the school. Then, Mujib along with his friends came forward with their demands to repair the school hostel’s roof. Afterwards, the chief minister sanctioned the money.

4. His favorite sport was football.

5. He read newspaper to gather knowledge.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা