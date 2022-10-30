অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (4)

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 4

There was (a) idle man who inherited vast property from his father. He did not like physical labour . As (b) result, he became very fat and could not move from one place to another. He called in (c) European doctor. (d) doctor was very intelligent. He did not prescribe any medicine for (e) man. He advised him to buy (f) heavy club and move it in (g) air till he got (h) tired. Following (i) advice of the doctor, he became thin from (j) obese man.

Answer

a. an, b. a, c. a, d. The, e. the, f. a, g. the, h. ×, i. the, j. an

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

