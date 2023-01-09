সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Lesson: A Dream School Question(3-4) 09 january

Lession: A Dream School

Question 3. Write Synonym and antonym of the following words.

Word Synonym Antonym

1. Prove attest Disprove

2. Calmness Quietness Agitation

3. Love Adore Hate

4. Great Immense Tiny

5. Inside Within Outside

6. Large Big Small

7. Carefully Watchfully Carelessly

8. Small Tiny Big

9. Make Create Destroy

10. Unfortunate Unlucky Fortunate

11. Obey Conform Disobey

12. Answered Replied Unanswered

13. Sadly Sorrowfully Happily

14. Different Diverse Similar

15. Proudly Smugly Humbly

16. Nearby Close Far

17. Irregular Crooked Regular

18. Empower Allow Forbid

19. Friendly Sociable Unfriendly

20. Supportive Helpful Unsupportive

Question 4. Write prefix, meaning of the prefix, example words and make sentences with the words.