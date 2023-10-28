সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - ‘Bellerophon of Greece’ (পর্ব - ৫)

Let’s Explore the Sentences

‘I am the serpent of this lake. How dare you to get into it without my permission. You shall be punished’, said the giant serpent.

‘আমি এই হ্রদের সাপ। আমার অনুমতি ছাড়া এখানে ঢুকতে তোমার সাহস হলো কীভাবে? তোমাকে শাস্তি দেওয়া হবে’ দৈত্য সর্প বলল।

Before they could even move, the terrible and swift strike of the serpent came. The host drowned and so disappeared the serpent after thunderous laughter.