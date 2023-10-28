সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - ‘Bellerophon of Greece’ (পর্ব - ৫)
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Let’s Explore the Sentences
‘I am the serpent of this lake. How dare you to get into it without my permission. You shall be punished’, said the giant serpent.
‘আমি এই হ্রদের সাপ। আমার অনুমতি ছাড়া এখানে ঢুকতে তোমার সাহস হলো কীভাবে? তোমাকে শাস্তি দেওয়া হবে’ দৈত্য সর্প বলল।
Before they could even move, the terrible and swift strike of the serpent came. The host drowned and so disappeared the serpent after thunderous laughter.
তারা নড়াচড়া করার আগেই সাপ ভয়ানক দ্রুতগতিতে আঘাত করল। সৈন্যবাহিনী ডুবে গেল এবং বজ্রধ্বনি হাসি দিয়ে সাপটি অদৃশ্য হয়ে গেল।
After everything settled down, Bellerophon crossed the lake by a secret path and went to his hut. When the news of his son’s death reached, King Lobates in Lycia sent for the man responsible for his son’s death.
সবকিছু ঠিক হয়ে যাওয়ার পর বেলেরোফোন একটি গোপন পথ দিয়ে হ্রদ পেরিয়ে তার কুঁড়েঘরে চলে গেল। লিসিয়ার রাজা লোবেটসের নিকট যখন তার ছেলের মৃত্যুর খবর পৌঁছাল, তখন তার ছেলের মৃত্যুর জন্য দায়ী ব্যক্তির উদ্দেশ্যে লোক পাঠালেন।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা